Etihad Airways flight to London returns to Abu Dhabi after technical issue

An Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow on May 20 returned to Zayed International Airport shortly after take-off, the airline confirmed.

According to Etihad Airways, the flight had to return due to a technical issue, and an alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

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Flight tracking data shows that the flight, EY061, took off from Abu Dhabi eight hours late (around 10am instead of 2am) and landed seven hours behind schedule in London. Subsequently, the return flight, EY062 from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, was also delayed, as confirmed by Etihad Airways.

"The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused.”