Etihad Airways, Abra Group forge partnership to boost Latin America–Middle East connectivity

Etihad Airways and Latin American aviation group Abra have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at strengthening air connectivity between Latin America, the Middle East and Asia as both companies seek to expand their global reach.

The agreement, unveiled at the Farnborough Airshow, establishes a framework for collaboration between Etihad and Abra’s airline portfolio, which includes Avianca, GOL and Wamos Air. The partners will explore opportunities across network development, loyalty programmes, aircraft leasing, ACMI services and broader commercial cooperation.

A central element of the partnership is the creation of stronger travel links between Latin America and Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub. The companies plan to pursue codeshare agreements, reciprocal loyalty benefits and commercial initiatives that would give Latin American travellers easier access to destinations across the Middle East, Asia, the Indian subcontinent and Australia, while offering Etihad customers a broader gateway into Latin America.

The first phase of the collaboration is expected to involve expanded cooperation between Etihad, Avianca and GOL, with plans to launch initiatives during 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and commercial agreements.

“This partnership reflects Abra’s strategy of leveraging the complementary strengths of Avianca, GOL and Wamos Air to expand connectivity and unlock new commercial opportunities,” said Adrian Neuhauser, chief executive of Abra Group. He said the agreement would help build “a new bridge between Latin America and the Middle East” while creating opportunities for cooperation in network development, loyalty programmes and fleet operations.

For Etihad, the partnership underscores the growing importance of Latin America as a market. “This partnership creates a powerful platform to connect more travellers with Abu Dhabi and destinations across our expanding global network,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways.

The collaboration also extends beyond passenger traffic. GOL and Etihad intend to assess a potential dry lease of an Airbus A330-900, targeted to commence in November 2026, while Wamos Air is expected to support Etihad’s expansion plans by deploying up to three aircraft from March 2027.