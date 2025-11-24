Etihad Airways to increase seats on route to Tokyo with new A380 service

Etihad Airways has announced it will fly its A380 aircraft to Narita, Tokyo starting June 16, 2026.

The double-decker flight will operate between Zayed Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Narita International (NRT), in time for the busy summer travel season.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "We've seen strong demand from customers for more seats to Japan, and the A380 allows us to deliver that. The aircraft is particularly well-suited to this route, given the importance of business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels.

The increased capacity opens up the UAE's capital to more Japanese travellers, whether as a stopover or a destination to explore.

Tokyo joins Etihad's A380 network alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore. The aircraft offers more seats and also a luxury travel experience, including the world's only three-room suite on a plane.