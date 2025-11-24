  • search in Khaleej Times
Etihad Airways to increase seats on route to Tokyo with new A380 service

Currently, the airline operates the aircraft on its London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore routes

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 3:02 PM

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "We've seen strong demand from customers for more seats to Japan, and the A380 allows us to deliver that. The aircraft is particularly well-suited to this route, given the importance of business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties."

The increased capacity opens up the UAE's capital to more Japanese travellers, whether as a stopover or a destination to explore.

Tokyo joins Etihad's A380 network alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore. The aircraft offers more seats and also a luxury travel experience, including the world's only three-room suite on a plane.