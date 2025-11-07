  • search in Khaleej Times
Etihad Airport Services rebranded under single identity Velora for enhanced efficiency

Velora brings together various essential service areas under one platform to deliver end-to-end aviation solutions

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 9:09 PM

Etihad Airport Services (EAS), with Ground Handling, Cargo & Logistics, and Security Services, has rebranded under a single identity, Velora. The launch marks an important milestone in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s aviation services, reflecting a strategic move towards greater integration, efficiency, and customer focus.

Velora brings together these essential service areas under one platform to deliver end-to-end aviation solutions that drive performance, innovation, and service quality. The unified brand embodies a forward-looking approach designed to optimise operations, enhance connectivity across business lines, and service excellence to partners and customers.

Jubran AlBreiki, Chief Executive Officer of Velora, said, “The launch of Velora marks a significant milestone as we build on four decades of excellence established by Etihad Airport Services. By uniting our different services under one brand, we aim to enhance every journey for our guests and partners, set new benchmarks in operational excellence, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a leading aviation hub."

Building on EAS’ long-standing legacy, Velora will continue to play a central role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s airports and strengthening the Emirate’s position as a leading global aviation hub. The company remains committed to advancing the sector through operational excellence, innovation, and a culture of continuous improvement that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s wider economic ambitions.

Under its new identity, Velora oversees daily operations across multiple business divisions, supported by a diverse and highly skilled workforce of more than 5,000 professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional service and reliability.