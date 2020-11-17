Emirates wins the Best Long-Haul Airline award
The Dubai-based airline bags The Times and The Sunday Times' Travel Awards 2020 trophy.
Emirates airline has was won the Best Long-Haul Airline award at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2020.
According to The Times, this year has not been a favourable one for the travel industry as the Covid-19 pandemic grounded airlines and locked down entire continents. However, the passion for travel amongst the publication’s readers remained positive, with more than 330,000 votes cast over the past three months.
.@Emirates wins Best Long-Haul Airline in @TheTimes and @TheSundayTimes Travel Awards 2020. pic.twitter.com/a8Opf2T5Gb— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 17, 2020
The Dubai-based airliner recently earned top spot at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020, sweeping four awards including the coveted ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ award for the seventh consecutive year. The airline also took home ‘Airline with the Best First Class’, ‘Airline with Best Cabin Crew’ and ‘Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East’.
Emirates has also been rated the safest airline in the world for its response to the Covid-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.
