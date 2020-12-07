Emirates welcomes its first of three A380s to be delivered in December

Emirates is scheduled to receive two more A380 aircraft later this month.

Emirates has welcomed its 116th A380 as the first of three A380s to join its fleet in 2020. The aircraft arrived in Dubai in the early hours of Saturday, powered by a blend of conventional jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Emirates is scheduled to receive two more A380 aircraft later this month, one of which will feature its long-awaited signature Premium Economy product.

Since its entry into the Emirates fleet 12 years ago, the A380 has been the airline’s flagship and a customer-favourite, with signature elements such as A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa. Emirates has recently reinstated its iconic products for customers to enjoy, balancing an elevated experience during the pandemic with measures that prioritise the health and wellbeing of passengers.

Emirates welcomes its first of three @Airbus A380s to be delivered in December. The delivery flight of Emirates’ 116th A380 was partially powered by sustainable aviation fuel. https://t.co/MTqtoxZN5K#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/IWNOthdw34 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 7, 2020

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said: “The A380 has been a success story for Emirates, and this is reflected in the strong customer interest wherever we’ve deployed the aircraft over the years. The A380 has helped us efficiently serve customer demand at slot constrained airports and also on trunk routes, supporting our long-haul hub operations. Importantly, with the space and technology on this aircraft, we’ve been able to introduce new concepts onboard that have transformed the flying experience for the better. We look forward to introducing our Premium Economy experience on which will make its debut on an A380 in the coming months, and we will continue to invest in our world-class A380 product experience. The A380 will remain our flagship for the next decade, and we will re-deploy it on more routes as travel demand returns.”

The A380 currently flies to Cairo, Amman, Paris, London, Guangzhou, Manchester and Moscow and recently services have been ramped up to four daily A380s on London Heathrow and daily flights to Moscow. The double-decker is also demonstrating its versatility by being utilised as a ‘mini-freighter’ on select cargo charter operations to transport urgently required cargo across the Emirates network.

The delivery flight for the newest member of the Emirates fleet was powered by a blend of jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This is the first time the airline is using sustainable aviation fuel to power an A380. The biofuel used for the flight was produced from used cooking oil in Finland.

Sir Tim commented on the airline’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact: “Sustainability remains very much on our agenda at Emirates. We are watching developments in sustainable aviation fuel very closely, and we look forward to a time when it can be produced at scale, and in a cost competitive manner. Our latest A380 delivery flight was partially powered by sustainable aviation fuel and this is a positive step towards reducing our overall emissions.”