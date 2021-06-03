Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380

The airline is also offering special fares for Bahrainis to popular destinations including Dubai, Istanbul and Maldives.

Emirates airline has introduced Airbus A380 on Dubai-Bahrain route, becoming the first airline to operate the double-decker on a regularly scheduled basis to the Kingdom.

Flight EK 839/840, previously operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, has been upgraded to A380 to meet growing demand to and from Bahrain during the summer.

The airline is also offering special fares for Bahrainis to popular destinations including Dubai, Istanbul and Maldives. Economy passenger fares to Dubai start from BHD108, Istanbul from BHD226 and Maldives from BHD400.

The offer is valid for booking from June 3 until June 30 for outbound travel until December 31.

The Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Bahrain route offers a total of 507 seats in a three-class configuration, with 417 seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites.

Emirates currently operates the A380 to New York JFK, Paris, Jeddah, Amman, Cairo, Frankfurt, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Moscow and will soon be deploying the aircraft to Los Angeles in July.

The airline has in the past deployed numerous one-off A380 missions to Bahrain in celebration of the Kingdom's National Day, and has also displayed its flagship double-decker twice at the Bahrain Airshow.

Bahrain has reopened its borders for tourists and visitors, and travellers from the UAE can travel to the Kingdom without having to quarantine on either end of their journey.

