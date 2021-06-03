- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380
The airline is also offering special fares for Bahrainis to popular destinations including Dubai, Istanbul and Maldives.
Emirates airline has introduced Airbus A380 on Dubai-Bahrain route, becoming the first airline to operate the double-decker on a regularly scheduled basis to the Kingdom.
Flight EK 839/840, previously operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, has been upgraded to A380 to meet growing demand to and from Bahrain during the summer.
The airline is also offering special fares for Bahrainis to popular destinations including Dubai, Istanbul and Maldives. Economy passenger fares to Dubai start from BHD108, Istanbul from BHD226 and Maldives from BHD400.
The offer is valid for booking from June 3 until June 30 for outbound travel until December 31.
The Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Bahrain route offers a total of 507 seats in a three-class configuration, with 417 seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites.
Emirates currently operates the A380 to New York JFK, Paris, Jeddah, Amman, Cairo, Frankfurt, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Moscow and will soon be deploying the aircraft to Los Angeles in July.
The airline has in the past deployed numerous one-off A380 missions to Bahrain in celebration of the Kingdom's National Day, and has also displayed its flagship double-decker twice at the Bahrain Airshow.
Bahrain has reopened its borders for tourists and visitors, and travellers from the UAE can travel to the Kingdom without having to quarantine on either end of their journey.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Economy
Dubai Economy clarifies full ownership procedures ...
A total of 59 investors in the emirate have already taken advantage... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380
The airline is also offering special fares for Bahrainis to popular... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Look for technologies that tackle the challenges...
When it comes to the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Investor group claims majority to block Emirates...
Investors opposing the move forme ad-hoc group to lead talks but fail ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Are you getting enough vitamin D to fight...
Health experts and researchers have reiterated that getting enough... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to suspend arrivals from Vietnam starting...
The suspension is applicable from 11.59pm on June 5. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid safety rules: Dubai Police issue 10,745...
The offences included failure to wear face masks in public and... READ MORE
-
News
Top UAE part-time jobs: Here's how much you can...
There is plenty of demand for part-time workers, especially during... READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa