Emirates launches U-Dream adjustable headrest for Economy Class passengers

Emirates has introduced a new adjustable headrest for Economy Class passengers called U-Dream. The Dubai-based carrier becomes the first airline in the world to deploy the technology as part of a wider push to improve passenger comfort during long-haul flights.

The U-Dream is a multi-way adjustable headrest designed to provide full neck and head support during sleep or relaxation, which will be incorporated into Emirates Economy Class seats across all Emirates A350’s and most of its Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

As part of Emirates’ innovative Z400 seat by Safran Seats, the leather U-Dream headrest is padded and features flexible side wings that can be folded inwards to cradle the head and neck. This helps passengers maintain a comfortable sleeping position.

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The design moves vertically and tilts to align with passengers of different heights and body types, providing personalised comfort throughout the flight. The U-Dream has been independently tested and verified to meet the rigorous aviation safety standards of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Emirates is introducing the advanced headrest at scale, giving Economy Class customers an enhanced level of ergonomic support typically associated with premium cabins.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline said, "Emirates never rests on its laurels when it comes to customer experience and we have found a way to significantly improve the comfort for Economy Class passengers, especially those travelling long-haul. The U-Dream changes the game if the person wants to sleep – by supporting the neck in full. No more neck pillows needed. It’s another innovation that shows our commitment to customers and cements our Economy Class as the best."

Currently, already fitted on 3 x A350 aircraft, all Emirates’ A350 aircraft will have the U-Dream headrest installed by the end of the year. The U-Dream headrest will also come pre-installed on all 270 Boeing 777Xs that Emirates has ordered. From 2027 onwards, U-Dream headrest installation will also begin on Emirates’ retrofitted Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

Designed for long-haul comfort

All Emirates flights use widebody Airbus A380, A350, or Boeing 777 aircraft, providing Economy Class customers with wider cabins, spacious aisles, larger overhead bins, and enhanced comfort. Ergonomic seats, ample legroom, mood lighting, and personal entertainment screens help ensure a more comfortable journey. The latest Airbus A350 features 3-3-3 seating, 13.3-inch 4K screens, USB-C charging, higher ceilings, and Emirates' newest adjustable headrests for improved neck support on long flights.

Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, offers over 6,500 channels, making it the largest onboard entertainment library in the industry. Customers can access a wide selection of movies, TV shows, documentaries, music, podcasts, and live sports from providers such as HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, BBC, Discovery+, Shahid, and Spotify. Dedicated children's content, custom headphones, and multiplayer games are also available for younger travelers.

Emirates is rolling out Starlink across its fleet, providing fast, reliable internet at cruising altitude. Economy Class customers can stream, browse, work, play games, and stay connected throughout their journey. Over one million Starlink connections have already been made, with customers describing the service as ‘better than home’.