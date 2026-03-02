Emirates, flydubai to resume limited number of flights today

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Emirates airline and flydubai on Monday confirmed that they will begin operating a limited number of flights from today (Monday) evening.

“We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified,” the Dubai-based carrier said.

The airline clarified that all other flights remain suspended until further notice.

“Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly,” it said.

A flydubai spokesperson also confirmed that the airline will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of March 2, 2026.

Below is the list of flydubai flights departing Dubai International (DXB)

• FZ 8489 DXB - VKO

• FZ 8205 DXB - KZN

• FZ 8263 DXB - SVX

• FZ 8081 DXB - OVB

Flydubai flights returning to Dubai International (DXB)

• FZ 662A HGA - DXB

• FZ 307A ISB - DXB

• FZ 326A MUX - DXB

• FZ 376A ISB - DXB

• FZ 316A SKT - DXB

Earlier, Etihad Airways said it may resume some repatration flights.