Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formula 1 races

etisalat by e& retained its position as the strongest brand in all categories in the MEA region
Dubai-based Emirates airline is upgrading two of its services to Bahrain. Starting March 6, two Airbus A380s will be put into service to meet the rise in travel demand for the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023.
Flights EK 835/836 and EK 837/838, all previously operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, have been upgraded.
EK 835 departs Dubai at 01:50, arriving in Bahrain at 02:05, while EK 836 departs Bahrain at 03:50, arriving back in Dubai at 06:05.
The other conveniently timed morning EK 837 flight departs Dubai at 08:20 and will arrive in Bahrain at 08:40. EK 838 then leaves Bahrain at 10:25 arriving in Dubai at 12:40.
Both Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Bahrain route will offer a total of 517 seats in a three-class configuration, with 427 spacious seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites.
The two A380s join Emirates’ other daily flight to and from Bahrain, operated with the Boeing 777-300ER.
ALSO READ:
etisalat by e& retained its position as the strongest brand in all categories in the MEA region
The projects are part of a programme called Shareek, a 5-trillion-riyal investment initiative
Social responsibility among top priorities for companies in Mena, report finds
Changes involve the exterior and interior of the crossover electric vehicle with a target of starting production in 2024
In HSBC's latest research across nine key markets participants rate UAE most highly for five of the top 12 motivations behind the decision to relocate internationally
Jeweller projected a short film showcasing the brand's growth story on the Burj Khalifa
Airbus expects the Middle East aviation services business to witness a 4.7 per cent average annual growth until 2041, surpassing the global average of 3.7 per cent, says a report
Euro zone factory output returned to growth in February; China’s PMIs expand as economy re-opens from Covid curbs; Japan’s factory activity shrinks most in 2-1/2 years