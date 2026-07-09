Dubai-India flights: Emirates to fly A380 to Delhi for the first time from October

Emirates Airlines will introduce its iconic double-decker fleet to Delhi, India, making it the third city in the country to receive the airlines’ iconic fleet.

The large, wide-body A380, which includes private suites and shower spas in its First Class cabin, will begin operating in the Indian capital from October 25.

The A380 will operate on flights EK512/513 in a four-class configuration, complementing the deployment of Emirates' retrofitted B777 aircraft, also in a four-class layout featuring Premium Economy, across its three other daily flights.

The Dubai carrier’s Premium Economy cabin, which includes a spacious 2-3-2 seating layout, a 40-inch pitch and an 8-inch recline, is now available on all flights between Dubai and Delhi.

From October, Premium Economy will be offered on flights to six Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi on a mixed fleet consisting of Airbus A380, Airbus A350 and four-class configured Boeing 777 aircraft.

Delhi-Dubai

Passengers on the Delhi–Dubai route will have expanded options, with four cabin classes on all daily services. Premium Economy will feature on EK513, operated by the signature A380, operated by Airbus, as well as on the Boeing 777-operated EK511, EK515 and EK517.

Kolkata-Dubai

From 25 October, Emirates' daily Kolkata–Dubai service, EK570/571, currently operated with a Boeing 777, will be served by the airline's next-generation A350, bringing its signature experiences, including Premium Economy, to the route. With flights EK572/573 operating five times weekly on a four-class retrofitted B777, Premium Economy will be available across all 12 weekly flights between Kolkata and Dubai.

Continued roll out of Premium Economy across India

By the end of October, Emirates will offer Premium Economy to six Indian cities, and customers seeking additional comfort and privacy during their journeys can book seats on four daily services from Delhi, 12 weekly from Kolkata, 22 weekly from Mumbai, nine weekly from Ahmedabad, seven weekly from Bengaluru and two weekly from Kochi.

“We are pleased to introduce our highly anticipated A380 services to Delhi, a vital gateway in our network, from October,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said.

“Given the strong demand for travel to and from India, it is an honour to expand our A380 footprint in the country, with Delhi joining Mumbai and Bengaluru as our third A380 destination,” he added.