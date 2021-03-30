- EVENTS
Emirates to expand US network, resume Orlando flights
Passengers to have access to other US cities via codeshare agreements with Jetblue and Alaskan Airlines.
Emirates airline on Tuesday announced that it will resume four-weekly services to Orlando, USA, from June 2, 2021.
With the addition of Orlando, Emirates will be serving over 60 weekly services to and from 11 US destinations including Boston, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Newark in June.
Emirates customers also have access to other US cities via the airline's codeshare agreements with Jetblue and Alaskan Airlines.
Flights to/from Orlando will operate four times weekly on Emirates' two-class Boeing 777-200LR, offering 38 lie-flat seats in Business and 264 ergonomically designed seats in Economy class.
Emirates flight EK219 will depart Dubai at 08:55hrs, arriving in Orlando at 16:30hrs while the return flight EK220 will depart Orlando at 21:00 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 19:10hrs the next day.
Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before September 30, 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
