Emirates to deploy retrofitted Boeing 777s to 2 more cities

Group companies recover much of the losses as Adani rejects the allegations saying its overseas holding structure is fully transparent
Emirates has announced today that it will begin deploying its newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to Zurich and Riyadh starting October 1, 2024. Additionally, the airline plans to introduce the refurbished B777s on its Geneva and Brussels routes, making these the first cities in the airline’s network to have the refreshed B777 cabins on all flights.
The airline aims to offer more of its pop Premium Economy product and newly configured Business Class cabin on the Boeing 777 in the coming weeks and months. The enhanced B777s will be scheduled as follows:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
With an expanded list of cities served by both the refurbished Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, the airline also plans to serve 28 cities with Premium Economy by the end of this year.
So far, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024.
ALSO READ:
Group companies recover much of the losses as Adani rejects the allegations saying its overseas holding structure is fully transparent
With an annual gold jewellery demand of nearly 40 tonnes, the UAE shares the rank with Russia, followed by Saudi Arabia in the 7th position
STADA acquires FITO from LEO Pharma
Group says it does not want to acquire whole of BT; Drahi's Altice group under pressure over debt; shares up 6%
The second phase of development will include up to 450 production wells, new pipeline and road and infrastructure upgrades
X is now the easiest social media platform to find Hamas videos, citing the Community Security Trust, a charity that combats extremism, says report
While some calm returns to trading floors, traders remain on edge and are nervously awaiting the release of the next round of indicators, warn analysts
Proficiency in determining taxable income is essential for adhering to the UAE's tax statutes