Emirates to deploy retrofitted Boeing 777s to 2 more cities

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:26 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:32 AM

Emirates has announced today that it will begin deploying its newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to Zurich and Riyadh starting October 1, 2024. Additionally, the airline plans to introduce the refurbished B777s on its Geneva and Brussels routes, making these the first cities in the airline’s network to have the refreshed B777 cabins on all flights.

The airline aims to offer more of its pop Premium Economy product and newly configured Business Class cabin on the Boeing 777 in the coming weeks and months. The enhanced B777s will be scheduled as follows:

To Zurich, flights EK 85 and EK 86 will feature the retrofitted aircraft starting October 1, with potential earlier deployment if refurbishments are completed ahead of schedule.

Boeing 777 Premium Economy

Emirates will also debut its enhanced Boeing 777 featuring its latest cabins in Riyadh on flights EK 819 and EK 820 on October 1, with potential earlier deployment if refurbishments are completed ahead of schedule. This marks the first time Emirates' Premium Economy will be available in the Middle East/GCC.

Meanwhile, starting from September 22, Geneva will be the first city in the Emirates network to offer Premium Economy seats and newly refreshed Business Class cabins on all flights, with the retrofitted B777 operating on EK 89 and EK 90.

Boeing 777 Business Class