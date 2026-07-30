Emirates offers airfare discount, extra baggage benefit for students

Emirates, one of the world's leading airlines is offering a discount on airfares for some travellers.

The Dubai-based carrier is offering students between the ages of 16 and 31 an exclusive discount and extra benefits.

Travellers that book their flights by March 31, 2027, using the promotional code 'STUDENT' will be able to access this benefit. Those availing this offer will have to present a valid student ID or school acceptance letter at check‑in.

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Students can get discounts of up to 10 per cent on Economy Class and 5 per cent on Premium Economy and Business Class fares. Flexible options will also be available for passengers.

Except for journeys to/from US and Canada, students can also get extra 10kg baggage allowance along with an additional piece of baggage.

The airline has also been a pioneer in other areas, with it recently announcing that travellers can now pay with cryptocurrencies on its website and app platforms.

Emirates has partnered with Crypto.com, a licensed crypto exchange company, giving users a chance to book flights with digital crypto payments.

Customers with a Crypto.com account booking on emirates.com and the Emirates App can select Crypto.com Pay at checkout, with transactions processed securely and in compliance with UAE regulatory standards. The option is available to eligible UAE residents for bookings priced and settled in Emirati Dirhams.

Crypto.com is a Singaporean company which became the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) to be granted a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence by the Central Bank of the UAE.