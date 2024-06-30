Emirates staff to get pay hike, education allowance, longer leaves from July

Transition to QR Codes with GS1 standards to revolutionise the consumer experience
In an email sent out to its employees, which Khaleej Times has seen, Emirates Group announced a four per cent increase basic salary for their employees.
The news comes after the group awarded its employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salary following their record-breaking financial performance.
There will be a four per cent increase in transport allowance and UAE national retention allowance. For flight deck and cabin crew, there will also be a four per cent increase in flying and productivity pay. Additionally, all employees will receive a 10-15% increase in housing allowance, depending on their grade within the company.
The details of the new basic salary and fixed allowances will be reflected in the contractual adjustment letter which will be distributed on July 22, according to the email that was sent out on Friday, June 28.
The salary increment will not be given to employees who are on a final warning or those who are subject to disciplinary proceedings that may result in dismissal. Those who have not completed probation as of July 1, 2024 and those who are serving notice will also not receive this hike.
The changes in the salary come following the 2024 Pay and Benefits Review approved by the group’s chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Aside from the pay hikes, additional benefits will also be given to employees, such as an increase in paid maternity leave from 60 days to 90 days. Paternity leave has also been extended from five days to 10. New mothers will also get two hours of nursing break as opposed to the previous one hour.
Employees who hold Grade 1 to Grade 5 will no longer have to contribute to the life insurance premium. This cost will be borne by the company. In addition to this, employees of certain grades will receive an enhancement of long-term sick leave, as of September 1, 2024.
Education support allowance will also be increased by 10 per cent from September.
In recent times, the group has intensified its recruitment process and are hiring for more pilots, flight attendants and engineers. Earlier this year, the group had announced that it would hire 5,000 cabin crew in 2024.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, John Walker, VP Base Maintenance at EK Engineering, had said that the group’s engineering 50,000 sq m facility will move to a new one at the new Dubai Al Maktoum airport by late 2027 or early 2027. “The new facility will be double the size and the number of engineers is expected to increase from 3000 to more than 5000 by then,” he said.
