Emirates to offer special fares, extra baggage for Dubai college students with new deal

Dubai's Emirates and the KHDA have signed an agreement to advance key initiatives in order to fuel Dubai's ambition of becoming a leading global destination for higher education, international students, and lifelong learning.

Under the agreement, Emirates will develop travel programmes which include a wide range of benefits and privileges for students at KHDA-regulated private higher education institutions.

The student proposition includes specially tailored fares, additional baggage and greater flexibility when booking their travel to and from Dubai and across the Emirates network.

Faculty and teaching staff will access travel benefits through the Emirates Academic Programme. The airline will also provide dedicated travel support for students on the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme.

The partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority supports the goals of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy by enhancing student accessibility, strengthening international connectivity, and promoting the City of Students game changer and Study Dubai programme in key global markets.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026 by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of Strategic Development Sector at KHDA.

Emirates will also join Study Dubai student recruitment missions and international activation events alongside KHDA, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and TECOM Group, promoting Dubai as an attractive global study destination in key markets within the Emirates network.

Emirates and KHDA will also share insights on international student travel flows and coordinate on jointly marketing Dubai as a leading higher education destination.

Education is a key initiative under Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33) and is delivered through the Education 33 (E33) strategy. Under its City of Students game changer, E33 aims to increase the proportion of international students enrolled in Dubai’s higher education institutions to 50 per cent by 2033.

The strategy also seeks to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 student cities and increase education tourism tenfold.

Partnership with ICEF

Emirates has also signed an MoU with the International Consultants for Exhibitions and Fairs (ICEF), the leading B2B network in international education, becoming its preferred airline for education travel. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of ATM.

ICEF operates across more than 100 countries, connecting accredited education agencies with institutions worldwide through its events, training programmes and market intelligence platforms, including ICEF Monitor.

Under the partnership, Emirates and ICEF will collaborate to develop dedicated travel propositions for ICEF-accredited agencies and their student customers travelling across the airline's network, with plans to explore booking support and account management for ICEF member organisations.

The partnership will also see co-branded campaigns targeting international students and education professionals, alongside Emirates’ presence at major ICEF events in Berlin, Dubai and the US, further strengthening the airline's visibility within the global education community.

The agreement also extends to training and market intelligence. Emirates will participate in ICEF Academy programmes for education agents, share insights on student travel and destination trends, and contribute to ICEF conferences with speaking and industry partnership opportunities.