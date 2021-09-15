Emirates resumes scheduled passenger flights between Dubai and Philippines

Seven flights to Manila, five to Clark and two to Cebu are being operated every week.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has resumed scheduled passenger services to Manila, Clark and Cebu, it announced on Wednesday.

With the lifting of the ban on travellers from the UAE by the Philippines authorities, which took effect on September 6, the airline has resumed seven weekly services to and from Manila, while five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book.

In addition to the commercial flights, Emirates has also obtained the approval from the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines to operate Special Commercial flights in September to Manila. The airline will be operating special "Bayanihan" flights on EK332 on September 18 and 25, to provide additional capacity for citizens wishing to fly home from the UAE. For bookings, customers in the UAE can contact +9714 274 9199.

Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights, and the following requirements will apply:

> All passengers must present a negative RT-PCR result, taken 48 hours prior to boarding

> A 10-day facility-based quarantine, with the date of arrival being the first day, will be applicable to all passengers, followed by a four-day home-based quarantine. Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).