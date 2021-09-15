Emirates resumes scheduled passenger flights between Dubai and Philippines
Seven flights to Manila, five to Clark and two to Cebu are being operated every week.
Dubai-based airline Emirates has resumed scheduled passenger services to Manila, Clark and Cebu, it announced on Wednesday.
With the lifting of the ban on travellers from the UAE by the Philippines authorities, which took effect on September 6, the airline has resumed seven weekly services to and from Manila, while five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book.
In addition to the commercial flights, Emirates has also obtained the approval from the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines to operate Special Commercial flights in September to Manila. The airline will be operating special "Bayanihan" flights on EK332 on September 18 and 25, to provide additional capacity for citizens wishing to fly home from the UAE. For bookings, customers in the UAE can contact +9714 274 9199.
Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights, and the following requirements will apply:
> All passengers must present a negative RT-PCR result, taken 48 hours prior to boarding
> A 10-day facility-based quarantine, with the date of arrival being the first day, will be applicable to all passengers, followed by a four-day home-based quarantine. Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).
-
Aviation
Emirates resumes scheduled Dubai-Philippines...
Seven flights to Manila, five to Clark and two to Cebu are being... READ MORE
-
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time
The two main drivers behind this momentum are strong physical demand... READ MORE
-
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
Dubai retailers cheer new faster iPhone launch. READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips,...
The new phone will start retailing at Dh2,567 READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Bogus website spreads fake news about Al Habtoor...
Group says scammers deceiving people into investing in fake shares. READ MORE
-
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
Participants can also win a weekly prize of Dh77,777. READ MORE
-
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time
The two main drivers behind this momentum are strong physical demand... READ MORE
-
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date,...
Fans in the UAE can pre-order their favourite iPhone this week. READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
14 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to begin A380 service to Istanbul from October 1