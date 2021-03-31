- EVENTS
Emirates resumes flights between Milan and New York
Airline’s service to and from New York JFK will increase to three times daily to support the newly resumed link.
Emirates airline will resume its direct service between Milan Malpensa and New York John F Kennedy International Airport from June 1, 2021, re-opening year round connectivity between Europe and the US.
The Milan-New York JFK flight will be an extension to Emirates’ existing flights to Milan EK205, operated by the Boeing 777-300 ER.
The airline’s service to and from New York JFK will increase to three times daily to support the newly resumed link, facilitating trade and tourism while providing customers worldwide with more connectivity, convenience and choice.
Emirates flight EK205 will depart Dubai (DXB) at 09:45hrs, arriving in Milan (MXP) at 14:20hrs before departing again at 16:10hrs and arriving into New York John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) at 19:00hrs the same day.
The return flight EK206 will depart JFK at 22:20 hrs, arriving in Milan at 12:15hrs the next day. EK206 will depart once again from Milan the next day at 14:05hrs bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 22:10 hrs (all times are local).
Emirates has resumed services to 11 gateways including Orlando and Newark in June.
