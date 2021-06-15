Emirates receives Dh11.3 billion government support
In addition, dnata also tapped various industry support programmes and availed a total relief of nearly Dh800 million in 2020-21
Emirates airline received an additional Dh4 billion financial support from the Dubai government, taking total capital injection to Dh11.3 billion in 2020-21 fiscal year.
In addition, dnata also tapped various industry support programmes and availed a total relief of nearly Dh800 million in 2020-21.
“These helped us sustain operations and retain the vast majority of our talent pool. Unfortunately, we still had to make the difficult decision to resize our workforce in line with reduced operational requirements,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.
For the first time in the Group’s history, redundancies were implemented across all parts of the business. As a result, the Group’s total workforce reduced by 31 per cent or 30,500 workers, to 75,145 employees.
The various cost reduction initiatives returned an estimated saving of Dh7.7 billion during the year.
— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Emirates receives Dh11.3 billion government...
In addition, dnata also tapped various industry support programmes... READ MORE
-
Business
Enoc Link to provide more than 1 million litres...
The Group will support the logistical needs of Expo 2020’s... READ MORE
-
Business
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to add seven new...
The development plan includes the addition of six Ramada by Wyndham... READ MORE
-
Markets
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $750m bond by...
This is the second major listing on Nasdaq Dubai during the last... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi ‘green pass’: Demand for RT-...
Abu Dhabi residents will have to undertake a RT-PCR test at least... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New police unit foils illegal attempt to...
UAE law stipulates up to Dh500,000 for owning or breeding dangerous... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Residents glad 'everyone is ...
While most were prepared for the new protocol, some were seen quickly ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,127 Covid-19 cases, 2,094...
More than 53.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules