Emirates receives Dh11.3 billion government support

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on June 15, 2021
For the first time in the Group’s history, redundancies were implemented across all parts of the business. — File photo

In addition, dnata also tapped various industry support programmes and availed a total relief of nearly Dh800 million in 2020-21


Emirates airline received an additional Dh4 billion financial support from the Dubai government, taking total capital injection to Dh11.3 billion in 2020-21 fiscal year.

In addition, dnata also tapped various industry support programmes and availed a total relief of nearly Dh800 million in 2020-21.

“These helped us sustain operations and retain the vast majority of our talent pool. Unfortunately, we still had to make the difficult decision to resize our workforce in line with reduced operational requirements,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.

For the first time in the Group’s history, redundancies were implemented across all parts of the business. As a result, the Group’s total workforce reduced by 31 per cent or 30,500 workers, to 75,145 employees.

The various cost reduction initiatives returned an estimated saving of Dh7.7 billion during the year.

