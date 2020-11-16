Emirates rated world's safest airline for response to Covid-19
The Dubai-based airline was the first in the industry to offer its customers free Covid-19 cover.
Dubai-based Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Safe Travel Barometer.
The airline has topped the list with a 'Safe Travel Score' of 4.4 out of 5.0 among 230-plus airlines evaluated worldwide. The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.
Safe Travel Barometer is the world's most comprehensive solution to monitor and benchmark supplier initiatives in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry for the post-Covid world. Its rating mechanism considers safety measures and hygiene standards across all touchpoints of a traveller's journey which Emirates has consistently delivered on. The carrier has spared no effort to prioritise the care, health and safety of its customers, employees and communities.
Enhanced biosafety measures taken by the airline include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters, personal protective equipment and new safety protocols for cabin crew and airport employees in customer facing roles, and elevated aircraft cleaning procedures including the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes during flights, amongst many other measures.
Emirates was first in the industry to offer its customers free Covid-19 cover to help them travel with more confidence, knowing that medical expenses of up to EUR 150,000 and quarantine costs of EUR 100 per day for 14 days will be covered if they are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel, while they are away from home.
The Dubai-based carrier also led in traveller convenience, another sub-category considered by the Safe Travel Barometer.
The Safe Travel Barometer was launched in 2020 to monitor global traveller health and safety measures, traveller convenience initiatives and overall traveller experience which influences traveller's decision-making and the actual journey in the new normal.
The Safe Travel Score is an industry-first Covid-19 rating initiative, created in the wake of recovery from the pandemic.
Emirates rated world's safest airline for response to Covid-19
