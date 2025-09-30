  • search in Khaleej Times
Emirates power bank ban comes into effect on October 1; airline issues reminder

It is aimed at minimizing risks associated with lithium battery-powered devices

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 10:01 AM

Emirates is reminding passengers that the use of power banks will be prohibited onboard all its flights starting tomorrow, October 1, 2025. While travelers may still carry one power bank under specific conditions, the airline has reiterated that the devices may not be used at any time during the flight.

The reminder comes ahead of the implementation of new safety regulations first announced earlier this year, aimed at minimising risks associated with lithium battery-powered devices.

Under the rules:

  • Only one power bank under 100 Watt Hours is permitted per passenger.

  • Power banks may not be used to charge personal devices during the flight.

  • Charging power banks using the aircraft’s power supply is not allowed.

  • Devices must be clearly labeled with capacity ratings.

  • Power banks must be stored in the seat pocket or under the seat — not in overhead bins.

  • Power banks remain banned in checked baggage.

Emirates noted that in-seat charging remains available on all aircraft, but still encourages passengers to fully charge their devices before boarding, especially for long-haul flights.

The airline says the move follows a detailed safety review amid a rise in incidents involving lithium batteries across the aviation industry. Power banks, which typically use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer cells, can pose a fire hazard if damaged, poorly manufactured, or overcharged.

Emirates emphasized that the decision to prohibit their use inflight is a proactive measure to ensure rapid response in the rare event of battery failure or fire. Keeping the devices accessible — but unused — allows cabin crew to respond quickly if needed.

“Safety remains the foundation of everything we do,” the airline said in a statement. “These measures are designed to protect our passengers, crew, and aircraft at all times.”