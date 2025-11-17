Emirates orders 65 additional Boeing aircraft for nearly Dh139.5 billion

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

Dubai’s flagship carrier on Monday announced an order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2025. Priced at $38 billion (nearly Dh139.5 billion), the aircraft has been powered by GE 9X engines.

While addressing the press conference, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline, said the airline’s total order book with Boeing to 315 wide-body aircraft, comprising 270 Boeing 777Xs, 10 Boeing 777 freighters, and 35 Boeing 787s; and its order book with GE Aerospace for GE9X engines to a total of 540 units including the 130 additional units signed today.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Emirates' latest agreement with Boeing also provides strong backing for Boeing’s feasibility study to develop the 777-10, a larger variant of its 777X family, with the airline signing up for options to convert its latest 777-9 order into the 777-10 or the 777-8.

“Emirates is already the world’s largest Boeing 777 operator and we are expanding our commitment to the programme with additional orders worth $38 billion for 65 Boeing 777-9s, and 130 GE9X engines. This is a long-term commitment and testament to our partnership with Boeing and GE, and to US aerospace,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“Flying a young and modern fleet with innovative cabin products has always been a cornerstone of Emirates’ strategy, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Boeing to receive delivery of our first 777-9s from Q2 of 2027, and to equip our latest aircraft with state-of-the-art, industry-leading onboard products,” he added.

Emirates chief said they support Boeing’s feasibility study to develop the 777-10 and have options to convert their latest 777-9 order to the 777-10 or the 777-8.

During the Dubai Airshow 2023, Emirates ordered 95 wide-body aircraft and committed to additional Boeing 777-9s, 777-8s, and 787s, valued at $52 billion, to power its growth plans, maintain a modern, efficient fleet, and deliver the best flying experience to its customers.

Earlier in the day, Emirates announced that it would deploy free Starlink Wi-Fi connection across its entire in-service fleet. The service will be available for all customers across all cabins with one-click access that requires no payment or special Skywards membership.

The airline said it will begin with Boeing 777 aircraft in November 2025 and completing the rollout by mid-2027.

Speaking during the press conference, Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the US aircraft manufacturer has been a proud supporter of Emirates over the past 40 years.

Russell Stokes, president and CEO, commercial engines and services for GE Aerospace, said Emirates is already the world’s largest customer for GE90 and GP7200 engines.