Emirates’ new $5-billion engineering facility to be one of largest in the world

Emirates Engineering said it will build a new engineering facility with the China Railway Construction Company, which is set to be one of the largest facilities in the world.

The Deputy President and CEO of Emirates Airline, Adel Al Redha, told Khaleej Times that the facility will be almost double as large as Emirates’ current facilities. The facility will be able to handle 28 wide-body fleets simultaneously, meant for aircraft maintenance or even converting it from a passenger to freighter, or vice versa.

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“We'll be able to do two or three aircraft painting widebody simultaneously. So it will be the centre of attraction, the centre of excellence,” Al Redha said.

Emirates said it will invest over $5 billion in the project, which will span around 1 million square metres. The engineering complex is expected to be completed between 2030 to mid-2030 and will be housed at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Emirates' Chairperson Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and CRCC's Chairperson Dai Hegen signed the partnership agreement on Monday at the Dubai South headquarters, near DWC.

The Beijing-based construction firm, once the second largest in the world, will support in the development of the facility.