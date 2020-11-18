Emirates launches special offer; check out the ticket prices
The offer is valid for bookings starting November 18 until November 29, 2020.
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates is offering UAE travellers a chance to plan a short getaway or visit family and friends during the upcoming long holiday weekend, winter break and beyond with fares to a range of destinations across Africa, Europe and the Far East.
The offer is valid for bookings starting November 18 until November 29, 2020, for travel until May 31, 2021.
UAE residents will enjoy a long five-day weekend on the eve of the Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day.
According to the UAE government's website, residents will have one-day holiday on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to mark the Commemoration Day, followed by a two-day break on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 and Thursday, December 3, 2020. These three public holidays plus two-day weekend will get the residents the much-needed five-day break.
Here are the ticket prices, as shared by Emirates in an email bulletin:
