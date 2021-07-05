Emirates launches new online account-based ticket purchase method

Dubai-based carrier is first to launch the new industry payment solution in partnership with Deutsche Bank.

Emirates airline on Monday launched a new account-based payment method called Emirates Pay for purchasing tickets online.

Emirates Pay is an alternative method to pay for airline tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account. The new solution offers account-to-account payments for air tickets without the need for a card.

For airlines, it offers a cost-competitive payment alternative with faster settlement times, supporting enhanced airline liquidity as well as reduced payment fraud.

Emirates said that this new method is now available only in Germany and the UK for customers who are purchasing tickets through the airline’s website.

This new payment solution will also save airlines hefty payment processing fees that are levied by the credit card industry. It is estimated that up to 70 per cent of all tickets sold by Middle East airlines are paid with credit cards. Airlines pay between one to three per cent to credit card companies for the ticket price.

The Dubai-based carrier is the world's first airline to launch this payment solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank.

IATA estimated that around $8 billion were paid by airlines worldwide to credit card companies and others in processing fees before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our aim is to provide our customers with choice, convenience, and the best possible experiences at every touchpoint. Customers who don't have a credit card, and those already using direct payments for other purchases, will welcome the simplicity and security of this method when making travel purchases. When it comes to payments solutions, we have always been up to date with the latest innovations so that we can offer our customers the most secure and convenient options in different markets," said Michael Doersam, CFO at Emirates.

“The launch of Emirates Pay not only sends a very positive message to all of us that the airline industry is putting Covid-19 behind, but more importantly that Emirates is focused on improving client experience at the transactional level while moving into a brighter, post Covid world," said Ole Matthiessen, global head of cash management at Deutsche Bank.

