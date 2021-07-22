Emirates launches flights to Miami, first new destination since Covid outbreak

The airline is operating over 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity to the US.

Emirates airline on Thursday added Miami to its growing list of destinations, becoming the second point in Florida.

The coastal metropolis city is Dubai-based carrier’s first new destination since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new four times a week service to Miami takes Emirates’ US network to 12 destinations on over 10 flights a day. The airline is operating over 60 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity to the US and continues to expand its presence in line with increasing passenger traffic.

The new service to Miami will also serve as a gateway to Central and South America as well as the Caribbean Islands. In the other direction, travellers will be able to connect to the Emirates network of more than 120 destinations.

In addition to Miami, Emirates has re-started flights to Nice, Mexico City, Phuket, Lyon, Mauritius, and Malta in July.

The aircraft utilised for this morning’s inaugural flight was Emirates’ Boeing 777 Gamechanger, featuring the airline’s popular First Class private suites. Emirates will then operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com