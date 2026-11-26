Dubai's Emirates airline, a coveted employer, has put over a hundred job postings on its careers website.

Despite recent regional tensions, a senior Emirates official earlier confirmed that it has not implemented any job cuts and has continued hiring throughout the recent regional turbulence.

“We never stopped or froze hiring. We are continuing to hire because Emirates is continuing to grow,” Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer, said when asked about any restructuring involving jobs.

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The aviation sector was impacted after the war broke out between the US, Israel and Iran on February 28, with flights and airports temporarily suspended. But the UAE aviation sector proved resilient and bounced back strongly in the past few months.

In fact, the UAE’s aviation sector is entering a new phase of growth marked not only by record passenger numbers and airport expansion, but also by an intensifying search for talent, Khaleej Times also reported earlier this month. As airlines add aircraft and airports increase capacity, the country is expected to require around 22,000 pilots and crew members by 2033.

Here's a quick look at two of the listings with the criteria:

Cabin crew

According to the description provided by Emirates, the airline is looking for a person who has "a personality that shines, the ability to adapt to any situation and make people feel at ease".

Here are the qualifications listed:

More than a year’s experience in hospitality/customer service

A positive attitude and the natural ability to provide excellent service in a team environment, dealing with people from many cultures

Minimum qualification of high school graduate (Grade 12)

Fluent in written and spoken English

At least 160cm tall and can reach 212cm while standing on tiptoes

No visible tattoos

Meet the UAE's employment visa requirements

Salary and benefits

Tax free salary

Pay will be made up of three components: a fixed basic salary, an hourly pay for operated flights and an overseas meal allowance.

Basic salary: Dh4,980 per month

Flying pay: Dh69.60 per hour based on an average of 80-100 hours per month

Average total pay: Dh11,244 per month

Direct Entry Captain

Emirates said that it is looking for Direct Entry Captains with a minimum of 7,000 hours total flying time in multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft.

Qualifications

Minimum 7,000 hrs total flying time (excluding P3, rotary and single/multi-engine piston aircraft)

Minimum 150 hrs in past 12 months on Airbus FBW as a Captain

A valid ICAO ATPL with a matching Authority Class 1 Medical

ICAO English level 5 or above

— For A380:

Minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on Airbus FBW wide-body (A330/A340/A350/A380)

Must currently be flying on Airbus FBW wide-body as a Captain

— For A350:

Minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on any Airbus FBW (A320/A330/A340/A350/A380)

Must currently be flying on Airbus FBW (excluding A220) as a Captain

Pay and benefits package

A tax-free annual total package of up to AED 1.185 million.

This includes:

Annual take-home cash: Dh575,000 (USD 155,000), comprising annualised basic salary and flying pay

Monthly take-home cash: Dh48,000 (USD 13,000), based on an average of 85 flying hours

Company-provided accommodation with utilities

Education allowance of Dh52,250 for primary and Dh79,750 for secondary education (up to 3 children)

Annual leave entitlement of 42 calendar days

Confirmed annual leave tickets for employee and their dependents in Business class, upgradeable to First Class

Access to Emirates Platinum card offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts

Concessional travel benefits for employee and eligible dependents in all classes of cabin

Provident (pension) scheme employer contribution

Comprehensive medical, life, and accident insurance, loss of medical license insurance

Eligibility for an annual profit share based on company performance