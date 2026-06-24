Emirates begins inspections after Airbus reports cracks found in some A380 wings

Emirates said it will immediately begin inspecting some of its aircraft after cracks were found on some of Airbus' A380 planes. Airbus on Tuesday said it would inspect 16 A380 planes, five of them immediately, after cracks were found in a key wing component on aircraft used by the Emirates and Qantas airlines.

Of the 16 planes to be inspected, 15 are operated by Emirates and one by Qantas.

“Emirates will comply and carry out the inspections required in accordance with the airworthiness directive,” the airline confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. "Inspections will commence within the next 48 hours, and any work required will be carried out before releasing aircraft to service."

It added that it will remain in close contact with Airbus and the relevant authorities to minimise any disruption to the operating schedule.

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The cracks appeared in a structural beam that runs along the wing and carries much of the aerodynamic load during flight.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ordered the immediate inspections after finding the disfigurement during a routine maintenance check.

Emirates has one of the youngest fleets made up of the Emirates A380, Emirates A350, and Boeing 777. More than 200 of its Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s are undergoing complete refurbishment. In May, it completed the first-ever retrofit of two-class A380 aircraft.

On Tuesday, it was named the best airline in the world at the 2026 Business Traveller Middle East Awards, along with two other awards.