Emirates hopes to return to 100% of its network in the coming days

Emirates airline expects to return to 100 per cent of its network in the coming days, the airline spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

“Following the partial re-opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule while working to restore full network operations. The airline anticipates a return to 100 per cent of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” said the statement sent to Khaleej Times