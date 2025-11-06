Emirates Group hires over 3,700 employees as company continues recruitment drives

Dubai’s Emirates Group hired over 3,700 employees during the first six months of the 2025-26 financial year, as Emirates airline and ground handling services firm dnata continue hiring amid expansion plans.

The Group on Thursday said the number of employees grew by 3 per cent to 124,927 by September 30, 2025, from 121,223 at the end of March 31, 2025, an increase of 3,704.

“Both Emirates and dnata have ongoing recruitment drives to support their future requirements,” the Group said in its first-half 2025-26 results. "Emirates and dnata have invested billions to continually enhance our products and services, to bring new products to market, to improve our operations through innovation and technology, and to look after our employees who ensure our customers’ safety and satisfaction. These are core to our DNA,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

Emirates Airlines and dnata have been aggressively expanding as the aviation sector has grown exponentially over the past few years.

“Global demand for air transport and travel services has been buoyant, despite geopolitical events and economic concerns in some markets,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Emirates Group chief sees demand resilience continuing in 2025-26 and looks forward to increasing capacity to grow revenues as new A350 aircraft join the Emirates fleet and new facilities come online at dnata.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research, said Emirates' first-half performance underlines the continued high demand and confidence as it continues its organic growth strategy.

“Now complemented with a sizeable fleet of new Airbus A350s operating alongside refurbished A380s and 777s featuring its award-winning Premium Economy cabins, Emirates' financial clout has also benefited from the investment it continues to make across its business,” he said.

Candidates interested in joining Emirates airline can apply through its website or at open days held in various cities around the world.

In November and December, the airline has listed numerous cities on its website for open day recruitment including Skopje (Macedonia), Bucharest (Romania), Auckland (New Zealand), Barcelona (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Cluj-Napuca (Romania), London (UK), Melbourne (Australia), Vienna (Austria), New Castle (UK), Porto (Portugal), Valencia (Spain) and many other cities.