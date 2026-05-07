Emirates Group employees get 20 weeks of salary as bonus after record profits

On the back of record-breaking profits despite an "unprecedented situation", the Emirates Group has awarded its employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salary. In a deeply emotional message to its employees seen by Khaleej Times, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, conveyed his gratitude to them.

“March 2026 will fade into memory, but we will never forget your bravery and incredible resilience,” he noted. “You were called upon during one of the most complex and challenging times in our history and you showed up with commitment and passion. For that, I will remain forever grateful to you.”

Despite the challenging times, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates airline retained its place as the world’s most profitable airline, posting record profit before tax.

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