Dubai flights: Emirates cancels several flights ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa landfall

Dubai-based Emirates airline, on Monday (September 22), announced multiple flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong (HKG) and Shenzhen (SZX) due to the impending landfall of Super Typhoon Ragasa, which is expected to hit the two cities on September 23 and 24.

Affected Emirates flights include:

Dubai - Hong Kong / Hong Kong - Dubai: EK382, EK383, EK380, EK381 (September 23–25)

Dubai - Shenzhen / Shenzhen - Dubai: EK328, EK329 (September 23–24)

Shuttle services between Hong Kong and Bangkok on September 23 and 24 have also been cancelled.

In their statement, the airline said that passengers traveling through Dubai with final destinations in Hong Kong or Shenzhen will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Customers impacted by the cancellations are urged to contact their travel agency for rebooking. Those with direct booking through Emirates must reach out to the airline.

Hong Kong International Airport will suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours from Tuesday evening, Qantas Airways said, as the Asian financial hub prepares for one of its strongest super typhoons in years.

Hong Kong's Airport will be closed from 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) on September 23 to 8 a.m. on September 25, Qantas said in a statement, adding that it would contact customers who are affected.

Hong Kong's Observatory said it would issue the lowest typhoon signal at noon on Monday, upgrading it to the second highest on Monday night between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly from Tuesday and gale-force to storm-force winds will impact the densely populated city on Wednesday, with winds expected to reach hurricane force offshore and on high ground.

Cathay Pacific Airways, the city's largest carrier, said on Sunday it was closely monitoring the potential impact of the storm and while its flights were not currently affected, that could change as the situation developed.

The Philippines suspended work and classes across Metro Manila and large parts of the country on Monday as Ragasa moved toward northern Luzon, threatening destructive winds and heavy rain.