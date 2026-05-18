Emirates flight to Miami executes 2 go-arounds due to bad weather

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Miami executed two go-arounds due to inclement weather before landing safely, the Dubai-based airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“Emirates flight EK213 from Dubai to Miami on May 17 executed two go-arounds as a standard precautionary measure due to adverse weather conditions. The flight landed safely, and passengers and crew disembarked without incident,” said the statement sent to Khaleej Times.

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A go-around is a standard aviation maneuver initiated by the pilot or requested by air traffic controllers when a landing cannot be completed as planned. There could be various reasons, including when an aircraft is not properly aligned with the runway, is at an improper speed or altitude, the runway is occupied, or due to adverse weather conditions.

When a go-around is initiated, the pilot increases power to climb, retracts the landing gear, and begins to retract the flaps.

Go-around instructions vary depending on the airport, surrounding terrain, traffic flow, and type of approach.

Importantly, flights could also run low on fuel if multiple go-arounds are executed due to weather conditions.

Dubai’s flagship carrier had announced launch of a four times weekly service between Florida’s second largest city, Miami, and Dubai, from July, 22, 2021.

Emirates is the world’s largest international carrier, operating to 137 destinations in 72 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East, and Australasia, as of May 6.

The world’s most profitable airline.

The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused. “The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised,” said the statement.