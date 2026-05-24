Emirates, Etihad, flydubai issue travel advisories ahead of Eid Al Adha peak rush

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai have issued travel advisories urging passengers flying during the Eid Al Adha holiday period to arrive at airports early and make use of online and home check-in services to avoid delays.

The airlines have advised passengers to reach airports up to four hours before departure as they expect heavy congestion during the peak travel season.

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Travellers are also encouraged to use public transport where possible and complete check-in procedures in advance to ensure smoother airport experience during the busy holiday period.

Emirates has asked passengers travelling through Dubai International airport to arrive at least three hours before flight departure, as Dubai’s flagship carrier is expecting a significant increase in the number of travellers.

“Emirates is expecting a high volume of passengers travelling from Dubai during the Eid break. Please arrive at least three hours before your departure from Dubai and be at your boarding gate at least 60 minutes before departure. During peak travel periods, it may take longer than usual to pass through security and immigration and to reach your gate,” the world’s largest international carrier said.

It also advised UAE residents travelling from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to use public transport and the Dubai Metro to avoid traffic congestion.

Emirates said residents can take advantage of its convenient check‑in options for a smoother and faster journey.

Private sector employees in the UAE will get a four-day paid holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the holiday will run from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29. Federal government employees will get a longer official Eid holiday, from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

As of May 6, Emirates was operating to 137 destinations in 72 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East, and Australasia, as the aviation sector recovers after a ceasefire in the region.

The military conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran severely disrupted regional aviation due to airspace closures.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said it was also preparing for a busy Eid Al Adha and summer travel season, with strong demand expected across its expanding global network. It is encouraging travellers to plan ahead and make use of its expanded check-in options, digital services, and seasonal travel benefits.

Etihad recommended guests arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure during the Eid Al Adha and summer travel period.

The UAE’s national carrier reminded passengers to review baggage guidelines before travelling. Power banks, removable-battery smart bags and e-smoking devices must be carried in cabin baggage only.

Dubai’s second carrier flydubai also expects the airport to be busier than usual over the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday period.

It asked passengers travelling from Dubai International (DXB) over the coming days to check in online between 48 hours and 75 minutes before the departure time of their flight from Dubai.

In addition, it said passengers can also opt for a home check-in service or use the city check-in service at flydubai’s Travel Shop in Sharjah.

“Passengers should aim to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before their flight departs. Please note that check-in closes 60 minutes before the departure time of their flight,” it added

“We encourage passengers to regularly check the flight information screens for their departure gate and ensure that they are at the gate in plenty of time to board their flight,” added flydubai.