Dubai-Helsinki direct flights could bring more UAE travellers to Finland, diplomat says

Around 28,000 Finnish tourists travelled to the UAE last year, while only 854 Emirati travellers visited Finland — a gap the country's ambassador to Finland and Estonia believes could start to close with the launch of a new year-round direct flight between the two countries.

Emirates’ new Dubai-Helsinki service could make Finland more accessible to UAE residents and encourage more travellers to explore the Nordic country outside its popular winter season, said Amna Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland and Estonia.

“The number may be modest, but with this new Emirates route, it will open the opportunity for UAE residents and Emiratis to discover Finland,” Fikri said. Rather than limiting visits to the popular winter months, she said direct connectivity could encourage travellers to experience the country during other seasons and explore its nature and culture throughout the year.

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The route could also strengthen travel in the opposite direction. The UAE is already a popular destination for Finnish travellers, particularly during winter, when many seek warmer weather and sunshine, Fikri said.

Dubai’s position as an international aviation hub could also give Finnish passengers easier access to destinations beyond the UAE, including across Asia and Africa.

Growing interest in studying in Finland

The impact of the new connection could extend beyond tourism, with education emerging as another area of growing interest.

Fikri said there has recently been increased interest from the UAE in sending students to study in Finland, something she expects could develop further as direct connectivity makes travel between the two countries easier.

“We have noticed recently that there is interest from the Emirati side in sending students to study in Finland, and I think this is a very important point,” she said. “This will have an impact on bilateral relations.”

Finland’s reputation as a safe country, alongside the accessibility created by the direct flight, could support an increase in the number of UAE students studying there, she added.

New projects and agreements expected

Beyond passenger travel, the direct route is also expected to support stronger economic ties by increasing the frequency of business visits and discussions between the UAE and Finland.

Fikri said interest from both countries is already evident, with talks underway and delegations travelling between the two markets.

“The interest from both sides is there, the discussions have started and reciprocal visits are taking place,” she said. “With this direct Emirates flight, I expect the number of these visits and discussions to intensify.”

She said the UAE is hoping the increase in exchanges will translate into tangible announcements. “We hope that these increased visits will lead to announcements of new projects and new agreements in all these fields."

Artificial intelligence, advanced technology, data centres, quantum technology, renewable and clean energy and hydrogen are among the sectors where the two countries are exploring greater cooperation.

Space partnership goes beyond buying technology

Space is another sector where the relationship is already moving towards deeper technical cooperation.

Fikri pointed to a strategic partnership between Finnish satellite company ICEYE and UAE-based Space42 as an example of the type of collaboration the two countries are seeking to develop.

Rather than focusing solely on buying products or services, she said the aim is to create partnerships involving knowledge transfer, expertise and joint development.

The cooperation includes sharing expertise in satellite development and training engineers at Space42, she said.

“This is the type of cooperation we are looking for, and we hope to see more examples across different sectors,” Fikri said.

UAE-EU trade deal could open more doors

The ambassador also pointed to ongoing negotiations between the UAE and European Union over a free trade agreement as another development that could create opportunities for Finnish companies and investors.

As an EU member state, Finland would be among the European markets positioned to benefit from stronger trade links if an agreement is concluded.

Fikri said negotiations began in May 2025 and have since involved several intensive rounds of discussions.

Once negotiations are completed and an agreement is signed, she said it could “open new markets and many doors” for companies and investors on both sides , including Emirati, European and Finnish businesses.

With direct air connectivity now strengthening physical links between the UAE and Finland, Fikri expects more frequent travel and exchanges to help turn existing discussions into concrete partnerships across tourism, education, investment and advanced technology.