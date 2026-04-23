Emirates, Dubai aviation sector to rebound within weeks after Iran war, says Tim Clark

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates airline, is confident that strong demand will help it rebound from the impact of the regional military conflict.

In an interview at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit in Berlin on Thursday, Emirates President Sir Tim Clark said he is not worried about losing market share to rivals.

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Bloomberg reported that the Emirates chief is confident that the Dubai carrier “will have improved its financial metrics and still be the most profitable airline".

According to Skift, Clark said Dubai’s aviation sector will rebound within weeks of the Iran war ending.

“People have short memories… Once this is over, it will not take much for Emirates to get back into the saddle. It certainly won’t take much for us to project the brand quality that Dubai is a great place for business and hospitality,” it said, quoting the Emirates president at the summit.

Emirates and other carriers in the UAE, GCC and Middle East reduced their operations after the US-Israel-Iran military conflict broke out on February 28. It also hampered the global aviation industry, while many foreign countries reduced their flights to the Middle East.

Clark added that Emirates is operating at 65 per cent of its capacity, according to Bloomberg.

“I don’t think things will change how we operate the airline or this model. We can get this back, the brand is particularly strong,” Bloomberg said, quoting Tim Clark.

The world’s largest carrier, according to Clark, is not worried about fuel supplies, and there is sufficient supply to help the airline absorb additional costs.

Airlines are also struggling with high jet fuel costs as oil surpassed $100 a barrel due to the US-Israel-Iran war.