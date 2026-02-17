Emirates confirms CFO Michael Doersam stepping down in June

Emirates on Tuesday confirmed that its chief finance officer, Michael Doersam, will step down in June this year due to “family reasons” after two decades.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, an Emirates spokesperson said Doersam’s successor will be announced in due course.

“We can confirm that Michael Doersam, Emirates Group’s chief financial and group services officer, has announced his plan to step down from his role at the end of June 2026 for family reasons. His successor will be announced in due course. The Emirates Group’s strategic direction and commitment to deliver value to our stakeholders remain unchanged,” said the statement.

Doersam joined Emirates in 2006 as vice president for outstation finance and risk management at the group’s headquarters in Dubai. In this role, he was responsible for the finance activities across the airline’s network in more than 80 countries and the group’s credit risk management in its home market of the UAE.

In 2008, he was appointed senior vice president for group finance. In 2021, he was appointed group CFO, looking after finance strategy, financial reporting, treasury, management accounting, global financial services and insurance within the company. He was appointed to his current role of chief financial and group services officer in March 2024.

Emirates Group had 124,000 employees at the end of the 2024-25 financial year.

The world’s largest international carrier aims to recruit 20,000 operational employees, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, technicians and airport staff, Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, told Khaleej Times last month.