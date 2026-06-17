Emirates launches travel insurance covering conflict, emergency evacuation

Emirates has launched what it calls the world’s first Comprehensive Travel Cover, an industry-first insurance product that includes medical cover for conflict-related incidents, along with airline-managed hotel stays and extended support during travel disruptions

When itineraries involve connections on other airlines or Emirates services are unavailable, Emirates will rebook disrupted customers to their destination at no extra cost, including when flights are cancelled due to conflict-related disruption.

Customers can now plan and travel with greater peace of mind from the moment they book, thanks to expanded medical cover supported by Travel Guard and additional disruption support from Emirates on top of the existing insurance offering.

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What Emirates travel insurance covers

Emirates' new Comprehensive Travel Cover includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for baggage delay or loss, unlimited medical expense and emergency evacuation cover worldwide, and other benefits. Newly added conflict cover reimburses medical expenses up to $25,000 and offers a free trip extension of up to 30 days. The cover is not restricted by government travel advice.

Rooted in Emirates' 'fly better' brand promise and duty of care is airline-managed hotel accommodation during disruptions, including airspace closures. This is provided as an airline service, not an insurance benefit. It adds to existing customer-first benefits like free date changes for tickets booked from April 2 and the option to ‘hold my fare’ for 24 hours free, giving travellers flexibility, reassurance, and support.

Emirates Comprehensive Travel Cover is available at an accessible premium and offers exceptional value. It can be purchased on emirates.com when booking or added to existing bookings via Manage Booking.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, “Listening to customer feedback, we realised that travel demand remains strong but there was a gap in the market with regards to travel insurance cover. Therefore, we acted to address our customers’ needs. Together with Travel Guard, a leader in the global insurance industry, Emirates is pleased to offer an enhanced travel insurance product that is as comprehensive as it is reassuring for a wider range of situations. With strong demand for travel in summer, we are proud to offer our customers added confidence in planning their journeys to and through Dubai when they book with Emirates.”

Russel Antonio, Head of Global Business & Partnerships, Travel Guard, added: “Our long-standing collaboration with Emirates is grounded in a shared commitment to elevating the customer experience. By combining our strengths once again, this new comprehensive travel product offers enhanced protection that sets a new benchmark in the industry and responds to the needs of today’s travellers.”

Comprehensive travel cover is available to purchase in the following markets:

Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom