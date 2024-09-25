Emirates' Chennai-Dubai flight arrives safely after technical issue causes delay

Key destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, YAS islands have become hot spots
Emirates' flight from the Indian city of Chennai to Dubai was delayed on Wednesday evening due to a technical fault, the airline said. The carrier was delayed by over two hours and landed at Dubai International Airport past midnight.
"Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on September 24, 2024, was delayed due to a technical fault. Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
"Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance," said the statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE-India air corridor is one of the busiest in the region. Airlines enjoy a very high passenger load factor, with most reporting over 80-90 percent load factor. This is mainly due to a large number of Indian nationals living and working in the UAE, making up over 35 percent of the Gulf Arab country's population.
In addition, Dubai also attracts a large number of tourists from India every year.
Airlines in the UAE and India have been requesting an increase in the number of flights to accommodate the growing traffic between the two countries.
ALSO READ:
Key destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, YAS islands have become hot spots
EDB drives economic diversification and industrial growth across the emirates
Memorandum of understanding aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies into their logistics and trading platforms.
UAE corporate tax law provides for a formula to calculate the FTC
Anyone who completes the Kafaat programme by the UAE-based group will gain knowledge that usually takes years to acquire
Over 50,000 carats of polished diamonds will be offered for sale
Senior Visa official lauds progressive steps taken by the UAE
70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE