E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Emirates' Chennai-Dubai flight arrives safely after technical issue causes delay

The aircraft took off from India following inspection and clearance to fly

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:23 AM

Emirates' flight from the Indian city of Chennai to Dubai was delayed on Wednesday evening due to a technical fault, the airline said. The carrier was delayed by over two hours and landed at Dubai International Airport past midnight.

"Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on September 24, 2024, was delayed due to a technical fault. Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.


"Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance," said the statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE-India air corridor is one of the busiest in the region. Airlines enjoy a very high passenger load factor, with most reporting over 80-90 percent load factor. This is mainly due to a large number of Indian nationals living and working in the UAE, making up over 35 percent of the Gulf Arab country's population.

In addition, Dubai also attracts a large number of tourists from India every year.

Airlines in the UAE and India have been requesting an increase in the number of flights to accommodate the growing traffic between the two countries.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Business