Emirates, Etihad extend cancellation of Beirut flights amid Israel-Lebanon crisis

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM

UAE-based airlines extended their flight cancellations to Beirut on Thursday in response to ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines announced the cancellation of flights to Beirut until October 1 due to the unrest in Lebanon. On Thursday, the airline confirmed that customers travelling to or from Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their points of origin, particularly affecting those transiting through Dubai.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has also extended flight suspensions to and from Beirut until September 29. Passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi with a final destination of Beirut will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, unless they have made their own onward travel arrangements from Abu Dhabi.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, both airlines said, "We continue to closely monitor the situation in Lebanon and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments. The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused by this cancellation."

Air Arabia, operating out of Sharjah International Airport, has also cancelled flights to Beirut until Sunday, September 29.

Meanwhile, Flydubai flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Beirut have been cancelled until Friday, September 27. Passengers with existing bookings will be contacted for rebooking or refund options. Passengers are also advised to contact the call centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the travel shop or their travel agent for their rebooking or refund options.

Emirates also urged customers impacted by this decision to contact their booking agents for alternative travel arrangements. Those who have booked directly with the airline can contact Emirates’ customer service for assistance. Additionally, passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are up-to-date through the Manage Your Booking feature on the Emirates website to receive timely updates regarding their travel plans.