Emirates boosts operations in Jordan

Emirates will be ramping up operations to Jordan during the summer with the introduction of double daily A380 services during the months of July and August.

The airline will operate a second daily A380 service to Amman, from July 15-20, 2021 ahead of the Eid Al Adha period. Emirates will also operate double daily A380 services from August 10-31. The move to boost capacity by introducing a second A380 service between Dubai and Amman during these periods was driven by high forecasted passenger demand. The double daily A380 services to Amman also demonstrate the airline's commitment to adapting its operations to better serve customers.

Emirates will also increase flights between Dubai and Amman from 12 to 14 weekly, from July 1.

Mohammad Lootah, Emirates' area manager for Jordan, said: "The introduction of a second A380 service to Amman during the Eid Al Adha period and in August means more of our customers will have the opportunity to experience our industry-leading products onboard, and will also enhance choice and travel preferences as they plan their journeys to and from Dubai, and beyond to popular destinations for Jordanian travellers. Jordan is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to serve our customers better."

From July15-20, 2021, and from August 10-31, 2021, Emirates flights EK 905 and 906 will be operated with an Airbus A380 in a three class configuration, featuring 14 luxurious First Class suites, 76 lie flat Business Class seats and 420 generously pitched Economy Class seats. Passengers in all classes will enjoy over 4,500 channels of films, TV shows, music and games, with an impressive selection of Arabic content, through ice, Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment system. What's more, First and Business Class passengers can enjoy the Emirates Onboard Lounge, where they can safely network and enjoy the signature Emirates experience.

Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July 2020, Dubai remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Emirates remains focused on taking various steps to ease travel and has been a leader in introducing initiatives in cooperation with health authorities and organisations to protect the health of customers and to ensure their safety. Emirates introduced measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and onboard to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease the customer journey through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

