Emirates named Best Airline Worldwide at BTME Awards 2026; wins top first class in region

Emirates has won three awards at the 2026 Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) Awards, securing the industry's most coveted accolade, Best Airline Worldwide, alongside Best First Class and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East for its first-class lounge at Dubai International Airport.

The long-running Business Traveller Middle East Awards are among the region’s most respected travel industry honours, recognising excellence across the business travel sector, with winners determined through nominations and votes cast by Business Traveller Middle East readers.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, accepted the awards on behalf of the airline.

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The wins reflect Emirates' commitment to enhancing the customer experience, both in the air and on the ground.

With 219 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s undergoing complete refurbishment, the airline's fleet retrofit programme continues to accelerate, while ongoing new Airbus A350 deliveries bring its latest cabin products and technologies to a growing share of its global network of nearly 140 destinations.

The refurbished aircraft and new Airbus A350s now serve over 70 Emirates global destinations.

The airline recently rolled out Starlink on board and, once complete, will operate the world's largest Starlink-enabled international wide-body fleet.

To date, 36 aircraft have been equipped with the high-speed connectivity service, enabling customers to stream content, game, make calls, work, and browse social media throughout their journey.

Emirates also recently launched Comprehensive Travel Cover insurance, an industry first, offering travellers added peace of mind and protection while travelling.