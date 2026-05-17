Emirates’ Auckland flight among world’s 10 longest

Emirates’ direct flight from Auckland to Dubai ranked among the world’s 10 longest flights last year, placing eighth on the list.

Dubai's flagship carrier is the world’s largest international carrier, operating across major cities globally. As of May 6, the Dubai-based airline served 137 destinations in 72 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East, the Far East and Australasia, as the aviation sector continued to recover following the Middle East conflict.

According to OAG, the geography of ultra-long-haul flying has changed significantly.

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In 2000, an African airport featured in five of the top 10 longest routes, all involving South African Airways flights from Atlanta, New York and Cape Town to Johannesburg or onward connections. By 2010, this had fallen to one route (Atlanta-Johannesburg, operated by Delta Air Lines). By 2025, no African airport features in the top 10.

“The Asia-Pacific region has moved in the opposite direction. In 2000, four of the top 10 routes involved an Asia-Pacific airport. By 2025, all ten do. The shift reflects the growth of Singapore, Auckland and Australian airports as key nodes in the global ultra-long-haul network, as well as the expansion of Gulf carriers whose Middle East hubs connect onward to Asia and Australia,” OAG said.

Longest flights of 2025

According to data from global aviation consultancy and data provider OAG, Singapore Airlines’ flights operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft from New York and Newark to Changi Airport were the two longest in the world, covering 15,332 and 15,329 kilometres respectively.

Qatar Airways’ Auckland service was the third longest, spanning 14,526 kilometres.

The fourth, fifth and sixth positions were occupied by Qantas Airways, operating direct flights from London to Perth, Melbourne to Dallas Fort Worth, and Paris to Perth, covering 14,499, 14,468 and 14,265 kilometres respectively.

An Air New Zealand/Qantas-operated service from Auckland to New York, flown by Boeing 787-9 aircraft, ranked seventh, covering 14,209 kilometres.

China Southern Airlines’ Mexico City-Shenzhen flight was the ninth longest, covering 14,124 kilometres, while the 10th longest was again a Singapore Airlines service from Los Angeles to Singapore.

OAG noted that Qantas has ordered 12 specially configured ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft capable of flying approximately 18,000 kilometres non-stop. The airline plans to launch direct services between Sydney and London – a distance of nearly 17,000 kilometres – in 2027.