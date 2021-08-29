Emirates announces key commercial movements across West Asia, Africa, the GCC and Central Asia

Emirates has announced several commercial leadership movements across West Asia, Africa, the GCC, and Central Asia.

Six seasoned team members in leadership roles, all UAE nationals, will help drive the airline's commercial initiatives across key markets with a strategic focus on rebuilding its leadership position and growing its customer base as countries continue easing their restrictions. All of the new appointments are effective September 1, 2021.

All of the movements include Emirati talent moving into key leadership positions, either being promoted from within the organisation or through portfolio rotations, underpinning the airline's commitment to career development and progression of its UAE nationals.

Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates Airline, said: ''Thanks to the strength of the Emirates brand, our laser focus on executing strategic customer and commercial initiatives, and rationally rebuilding our network based on tangible demand, the airline is well-positioned in the long-term to generate improved results as we navigate recovery. The movements within the commercial team that have been put in place significantly strengthen our management structure across key markets. We're proud of the hard work and dedication that UAE Nationals appointed to these roles have demonstrated to tackle the challenges of the last 18 months, and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to build bench strength from within."

Jabr Al-Azeeby has been appointed as VP for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He has been with Emirates for 16 years, previously holding country manager roles in Uganda, Cyprus, Thailand, Pakistan, before taking on his most recent role. Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi has been appointed as VP for Pakistan. He has held several roles throughout his 18 year career with Emirates, including management posts in Kuwait, Indonesia, Syria, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Sarhan, who previously held the role of VP for Pakistan, will become VP of India and Nepal. His first post with Emirates came in 2009 in Cote d'Ivoire, and since then he's held several commercial leadership roles in Vietnam, Greece, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. Rashed Alfajeer, manager of Morocco, will become country manager for Iran. His career with Emirates began in 2013 as part of the commercial manager training programme. He has taken on several roles since then, including commercial manager of Sri Lanka.

Khalfan Al Salami, country manager of Sudan, will become manager of Morocco. He joined the Emirates commercial management training programme in 2015, and went on to train further in Madrid before taking on a commercial manager role in Kuwait. Lastly, Rashed Salah Al Ansari, will become country manager of Sudan. He has been with Emirates since 2017, holding various roles in Singapore and Jordan.

