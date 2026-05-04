Emirates airline restores 96% of global network as UAE lifts airspace restrictions

The Dubai-based airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75% of pre-disruption capacity

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 3:18 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Emirates Airlines announced it has restored 96 per cent of its global network, marking a near-full return to operations. This comes as the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday that airspace restrictions in the country have been lifted after a period of partial closure due to the US-Israel-Iran war.

“Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75 per cent of pre-disruption capacity,” Emirates said in a statement, adding that it is now offering more flights, seats and options each day.

Recommended For You

WhatsApp in UAE: Banking ban, private chat rules, new web calling feature explained

WhatsApp in UAE: Banking ban, private chat rules, new web calling feature explained

Iran Guards say US options are 'impossible' military operation or 'bad deal'

Iran Guards say US options are 'impossible' military operation or 'bad deal'

Iran's armed forces warn US against entering Strait of Hormuz

Iran's armed forces warn US against entering Strait of Hormuz

Ball in US court, but ready for talks or war, says Iran's deputy foreign minister

Ball in US court, but ready for talks or war, says Iran's deputy foreign minister

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh25-million grand prize on May 3

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh25-million grand prize on May 3

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The airlines have progressively resumed services in the past weeks across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Emirates continued to carry 4.7 million passengers despite the disruptions, it said, proving that the demand for travel and the trust that travellers continued to place in the airline to get them where they needed to go.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Dubai gold prices steady as US-Iran ceasefire holds

2

If you were Miranda Priestly, what stocks would you invest in?

3

Dubai Financial Market records 43% surge in net profits despite 2-day closure

4

Gold prices face volatility as oil rally fuels inflation and delayed rate cuts

5

Brent crude crosses $120 per barrel as UAE announces May oil prices