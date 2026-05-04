Emirates airline restores 96% of global network as UAE lifts airspace restrictions

Emirates Airlines announced it has restored 96 per cent of its global network, marking a near-full return to operations. This comes as the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday that airspace restrictions in the country have been lifted after a period of partial closure due to the US-Israel-Iran war.

“Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75 per cent of pre-disruption capacity,” Emirates said in a statement, adding that it is now offering more flights, seats and options each day.

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The airlines have progressively resumed services in the past weeks across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Emirates continued to carry 4.7 million passengers despite the disruptions, it said, proving that the demand for travel and the trust that travellers continued to place in the airline to get them where they needed to go.