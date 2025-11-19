  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 19, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB clear.png27.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Emirates, Air Canada extend codeshare partnership until 2032

The two carriers are also exploring the possibility of launching a joint cargo project aimed at supporting the global movement of goods

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 8:52 PM

Top Stories

UAE clarifies gold import rules amid Sudan reports

UAE clarifies gold import rules amid Sudan reports

India expands visa-on-arrival for UAE nationals to 9 international airports

India expands visa-on-arrival for UAE nationals to 9 international airports

Former UAE FNC member Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar passes away; Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences

Former UAE FNC member Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar passes away; Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences

Emirates and Air Canada today announced their commitment to expand and extend their strategic partnership, building on the success achieved by their three-year cooperation agreement, which brings together two of the world’s leading airlines.

Since launching the strategic partnership in 2022, the two carriers have served more than 550,000 customers and provided seamless travel options through 56 codeshare destinations linking Canada, the United States, Dubai and a number of major global destinations.

Recommended For You

A Fairytale for Christmas is coming to Dubai for the first time! New Covent Garden, Mall of the Emirates

A Fairytale for Christmas is coming to Dubai for the first time! New Covent Garden, Mall of the Emirates

Look: UAE-based Indian artist recreates Emirati heritage, past with paper installations

Look: UAE-based Indian artist recreates Emirati heritage, past with paper installations

UAE face do-or-die battle against Iraq today in World Cup playoff

UAE face do-or-die battle against Iraq today in World Cup playoff

Arsenal and Sobha Realty mark two years of partnership

Arsenal and Sobha Realty mark two years of partnership

Red carpet welcome, questions on Khashoggi: 5 viral moments from Saudi Crown Prince, Trump meeting

Red carpet welcome, questions on Khashoggi: 5 viral moments from Saudi Crown Prince, Trump meeting

 

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding to extend the reciprocal codeshare agreement and the joint loyalty programme until 31st December 2032. This extension will deepen cooperation between the two airlines, provide enhanced services for passengers and cargo companies, and open new prospects for adding potential Canadian gateways within the codeshare network.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates, said the memorandum of understanding contributes to strengthening the airline’s passenger and cargo capabilities, enabling it to deliver a better experience for customers on codeshare flights, in addition to expanding network connectivity to provide travellers in both markets with wider and more seamless travel options.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo at Air Canada, said the partnership with Emirates has been highly successful, prompting the airline to renew it early, expand its scope and extend it until the end of 2032.

The updated partnership between Emirates and Air Canada is expected to significantly enhance tourism and trade between the two countries.

This step will provide travellers with wider options and support the expansion of cooperation in air cargo, facilitating the movement of goods in both directions between the Americas, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

The two carriers are also exploring the possibility of launching a joint cargo project aimed at supporting the global movement of goods more efficiently.

Mary-Jane Lorette, Vice President International Affairs, Network and Partnerships at Air Canada, said partnerships are an effective means of expanding the airline’s destination network efficiently and flexibly. Since launching the partnership with Emirates in 2022, more than half a million passengers have benefited, nearly 500 travellers daily, who moved seamlessly between the two airlines.