Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
The announcement comes as Oman is set to re-open its borders for tourists with an approved vaccine certificate.
Emirates is set to introduce a fourth weekly service between Dubai and Muscat from August 28, 2021.
The increase of flights to and from Muscat provides more connectivity options for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to the airline's growing network, as well as visitors coming to Oman. The announcement comes as Oman is set to re-open its borders for tourists with an approved vaccine certificate, starting September 1. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels.
From August 28, EK866 will depart from Dubai at 0215hrs, arriving in Muscat at 0330hrs. The return flight, EK867 will depart from Muscat 0440hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.
As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has continued to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.
