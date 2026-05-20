UAE Eid Al Adha travel to India, Pakistan, Egypt surges by 51% as demand grows

Travel searches soar past 50 per cent as UAE residents as the Eid break approaches, driving demand. Searches for outbound travel from the UAE surged by 51 per cent on the first day of Eid compared to the previous week, according to travel app Skyscanner.

Eid Al Adha this year will fall on Tuesday, May 26 until Friday, May 29, 2026. Employees in the private sector will have a four-day paid leave, while those in the public sector will get to enjoy five days of holiday. Residents are taking advantage of the long holiday and the resumption of flights to book a ticket back home or for leisure.

The most popular destination countries during this period were India, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, and Sri Lanka, according to the travel firm.

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According to Skyscanner, family travel remains one of the most common travel behaviours among UAE residents, especially during major holiday periods like Eid. Previously, Skyscanner research found that 41 per cent of UAE travellers are planning to travel with family, including trips involving parents, children and grandparents.

This trend is especially prominent among Gen Z and Millennial travellers, in which 51 per cent of Gen Z adults say they have travelled with their parents over the past two years. A further 31 per cent of millennials say they have travelled with both their children and parents, while 31 per cent of Gen Z travellers say they have taken trips with both their parents and grandparents.

Sixty-two per cent of UAE travellers saying shared experiences and quality time are among the main reasons behind family travel, while 52 per cent prioritise strengthening family bonds through travel.

“We’re seeing UAE travellers become far more intentional in how they plan around Eid and upcoming summer travel periods, Ayoub El Mamoun, a travel expert at Skyscanner, said.

The data revealed by Skyscanner show that residents in the UAE are being more careful in their approach to travelling, comparing routes and checking booking earlier to secure better options.

“There’s also growing flexibility in how people approach travel planning, whether that’s considering different travel dates, alternative routes or combining shorter regional breaks with longer international holidays,” he added.

El Mamoun said that travellers are becoming more adaptable and focused on making smarter decisions that balance convenience and budget.