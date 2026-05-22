Eid Al Adha holidays: Emirates issues peak travel advisory

Emirates has asked passengers travelling during the Eid Al Adha holidays to arrive at least three hours before flight departure, as Dubai’s flagship carrier is expecting a significant increase in the number of travellers.

“Emirates is expecting a high volume of passengers travelling from Dubai during the Eid break. Please arrive at least three hours before your departure from Dubai and be at your boarding gate at least 60 minutes before departure. During peak travel periods, it may take longer than usual to pass through security and immigration and to reach your gate,” the world’s largest international carrier said.

It also advised UAE residents travelling from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to use public transport and the Dubai Metro to avoid traffic congestion.

Private sector employees in the UAE will get a four-day paid holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the holiday will run from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29. Federal government employees will get a longer official Eid holiday, from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

As of May 6, Emirates was operating to 137 destinations in 72 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East, and Australasia, as the aviation sector recovers after a ceasefire in the region.

The military conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran severely disrupted regional aviation due to airspace closures.

Emirates said residents can take advantage of its convenient check‑in options for a smoother and faster journey.

Here are the option: