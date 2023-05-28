EgyptAir flight from Cairo blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia

Airline didn’t elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway

By AP Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 2:35 PM

An EgyptAir jetliner blew out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination early Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Egypt’s national carrier said. No causalities were reported.

Flight MS643 took off from Cairo international airport early Sunday and one of its tires burst during landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, EgyptAir said in a statement.

The Boeing 738 made a safe landing on the runway and all passengers have disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the statement said.

The airline didn’t elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.

ALSO READ: